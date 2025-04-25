AIRLINK 169.48 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

Sharjeel urges UN to take notice of IWT suspension by India

Recorder Report Published April 25, 2025 Updated April 25, 2025 07:51am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has urged world powers, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

Strongly condemning India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it an act of open aggression and a serious threat to regional peace.

He stated that India’s move is highly provocative and irresponsible.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the suspension of the treaty constitutes a serious violation of international law and appears to be a deliberate attempt to undermine ongoing peace efforts in the region.

He added that India has previously resorted to false flag operations during international visits and on significant occasions to divert global attention from its own atrocities and injustices.

He stated that during President Clinton’s visit to India, the Indian government orchestrated a false flag operation, resulting in the bloodshed of innocent Sikhs. Now the same tactic is being repeated in Pahalgam.

He said that Pakistan was always an energetic and committed ally in the global fight against terrorism.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Pakistan has lost thousands of its people and security forces in the war on terrorism.

India UN Sharjeel Inam Memon Indus Waters Treaty IWT Senior Sindh Minister

