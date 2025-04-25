Transporters’ strike: PTC writes letter to PM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has requested Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, for immediate action to address the ongoing transporters’ strike that has severely disrupted national trade logistics and industrial supply chains, particularly at Karachi’s key ports.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PTC has raised alarm over the escalating impact of the strike, which has halted cargo movement at Karachi Port, Port Qasim, and associated terminals. The disruption has resulted in over 10,000 daily cargo movements being suspended, creating severe congestion at ports and interrupting the flow of raw materials and export consignments.

The letter cites reports of unlawful interference by elements of the Transporters’ Union, including harassment of truck drivers, forced removal of gate passes, and vandalism of vehicles. This lawlessness, according to PTC, has created an atmosphere of insecurity and has compromised constitutionally protected commercial activity.

“This is not just a logistics crisis — it’s a national trade emergency,” said Fawad Anwar, Chairman of the Pakistan Textile Council.

“The PTC member companies have high-value export consignments at risk of default, and containers of imported materials stranded at ports. The financial and reputational losses could be catastrophic if swift action is not taken.”

The Council, whose membership represents around 30% of Pakistan’s textile exports, has urged the Prime Minister to direct provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies, port authorities, and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to take immediate steps to: (i) restore order and provide security for lawful transport operations; (ii) coordinate with industry and inter-agency forums to resolve the deadlock; and (iii) ensure uninterrupted functioning of national logistics and port activities.

The PTC reiterated its readiness to work closely with government authorities to support the restoration of order and ensure continuity in Pakistan’s export performance, especially at a time when global market competitiveness is already under pressure.

