KE continues crackdown against power theft

KARACHI: K-Electric’s campaign against electricity theft and non-payment continues unabated. In a recent operation conducted with the support of law enforcement agencies, the power utility removed 1,000 kg of illegal connections (kundas) in the Manghopir Marble Industrial Area. Additionally, a transformer was disconnected and removed after it was found illegally supplying electricity to the marble industry. The operation faced resistance from a few miscreants during the process.

It is worth noting that in the last six months alone, 18 anti-theft drives have been conducted in the marble industry with police assistance.

Earlier, during a Ramadan campaign against power theft, 300 kg of illegal connections (kundas) were removed from K-Electric’s infrastructure. In another operation in Manghopir targeting the kunda mafia, a transformer was also removed but later reinstated after assurances from the business community. The transformer had been facilitating illegal connections in the industrial area through a PMT.

Illegal connections bypass safety protocols, damaging K-Electric’s infrastructure and posing serious risks to public safety. These campaigns aim to reduce losses caused by electricity theft and ensure a safer community by eliminating hazards for residents.

