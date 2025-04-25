AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

102 properties sealed in anti-encroachment operation

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: In an operation against encroachments, the Lahore district administration has sealed 102 properties and seized goods.

According to the administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the administration continued with its anti-encroachment drive across multiple zones of the city, seizing 23 trucks of unauthorised materials and sealing illegally occupied premises in a bid to restore public spaces and pedestrian thoroughfares.

Moreover, a total of 5,400 flex banners and other makeshift signboards were removed from footpaths and roadside, substantially improving traffic flow and sightlines on major thoroughfares and ensuring unimpeded access for emergency services such as fire brigades and ambulances.

For this intensive campaign under the banner of the ‘Clean Lahore’ drive, enforcement teams led by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathiya and Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel

systematically cleared encroachments from key commercial and residential arteries, including Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, Ferozepur Road, Shadman and Ichhra.

