International tourists’ team hails cultural richness

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) played host to a vibrant delegation of international tourists from France, Turkiye, Belarus, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, and several other countries this week, in a celebration of cross-cultural connection through art and heritage.

The visit marked a significant moment in Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy efforts as Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi welcomed the guests and led them on a guided tour of Alhamra’s facilities. Kazmi described the occasion as a reflection of Alhamra’s mission to safeguard and promote Pakistan’s artistic legacy while fostering global cultural dialogue.

“Our aim is to preserve the richness of Pakistani arts while building bridges of understanding through creative exchange,” Kazmi said during the tour.

“Art speaks a universal language - and here, it brings people together.”

The delegation visited the Alhamra Art Gallery, where they viewed a contemporary exhibition centered on themes of heritage, sustainability, and innovation. They also spent time at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, observing live music, dance, and drama classes, and engaging with students and instructors. Visitors expressed admiration for the academy’s work in preserving classical traditions while nurturing new artistic talent.

Moved by their experience, the guests described Pakistan as “a land of immeasurable cultural richness and extraordinary human warmth,” praising the hospitality they received and calling the country “a treasure trove of tradition, creativity, and heart.”

The visit culminated in a special evening performance at Alhamra Hall No 2, where members of the international delegation took to the stage to share music, dance, and songs from their respective cultures. A local audience of art lovers and families responded with enthusiastic applause, celebrating the harmony and shared spirit of the event.

“Today’s gathering reminds us that art knows no borders,” Kazmi said at the close of the event.

“Alhamra is proud to be a space where cultures converge, and creativity flourishes.”

The delegation’s visit concluded on a note of unity and mutual appreciation, reaffirming Alhamra’s role as both a guardian of Pakistani culture and a welcoming home for international artistic exchange.

