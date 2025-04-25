AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Faysal Bank unveils financial results for Q1 2025

Published 25 Apr, 2025

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) demonstrated resilient financial performance and on a standalone basis, reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of PKR 11.1 billion and net profit stood at PKR 5.1 billion in the first quarter of this calendar year (CY25).Impacted by reduction in policy rate and increase in the tax rate from 49% to 53%, earnings per share decreased from PKR 4.29/- to PKR 3.39/. The Bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 1.5/- per share, i.e. 15%.

FBL’s total assets were at PKR 1.6 trillion, deposits at PKR 1.1 trillion, and net financing at PKR 643 billion+. The Bank has a healthy Advance to Deposit (ADR) ratio of 57.8% and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a solid 16.6%, comfortably exceeding regulatory requirement.

The Bank’s financial performance underscores its solid business fundamentals, prudent risk management practices, and focus on innovation. These further cement FBL’s position as a key player in the industry, dedicated to delivering sustainable growth and value to stakeholders.

Mian Muhammad Younis, Chairman of Faysal Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s Q1 2025 performance, said, “Alhamdulillah, the results of the first quarter of 2025 underscore the enduring strength and stability of our Islamic banking foundation. They are a direct outcome of the clear strategic vision of our Board and the dedication of our management. We remain grateful to our valued customers for their continued trust and for choosing Faysal Bank as their preferred Islamic banking partner.”

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, added, “The positive momentum we have brought into 2025 is a strong reflection of the resilience and depth of our purpose-driven Islamic banking model. By the Grace of Almighty Allah, our continued emphasis on delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant solutions, complemented by trusted customer relationships, and service excellence remains central to our success. With a solid foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth through ongoing investment in our network, digital capabilities, and human capital.”

