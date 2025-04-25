AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
23rd edition of ‘IGATEX Pakistan’ opens

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: The 23rd edition of IGATEX Pakistan, one of the largest textile and garment machinery exhibitions in South Asia, kicked off on Wednesday at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The three-day event, organized by Fakt Exhibitions, has brought together more than 450 companies from over 30 countries, offering a dynamic platform for innovation, trade collaboration, and technological exchange in the textile sector.

Sindh’s Senior Minister for Local Government & Housing Town Planning, Saeed Ghani, inaugurated the exhibition and emphasized the importance of modernizing Pakistan’s textile and garment sector to remain competitive in the global market.

“This exhibition will help upgrade Pakistan’s textile and garment industry with the latest technologies. New technology is necessary to improve quality and productivity, which are key to increasing our exports,” he said.

Ghani also acknowledged the long-standing legacy of IGATEX, noting that the event has been held for 23 years and continues to play a crucial role in industrial development. “With 700 foreign delegates and over 450 international and local companies participating, IGATEX serves as a vital source of knowledge and exposure for our industry. It not only showcases innovation but also strengthens Pakistan’s position in the global textile supply chain,” he added.

The exhibition features state-of-the-art machinery, automation tools, and sustainable solutions tailored for the garment and textile sectors. It is set to redefine how local manufacturers integrate smart systems into their production lines.

Saleem Khan Tanoli, CEO of Fakt Exhibitions, expressed optimism about the event’s potential to transform the industry. “IGATEX PAKISTAN 2025 represents a defining moment for Pakistan’s textile landscape. This year’s focus on smart manufacturing, automation, and sustainability is not just a response to global trends—it’s a step toward reshaping the future of our industry,” he said.

