AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
STOXX 600 up as automakers, materials gain

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Thursday, boosted by automakers and materials stocks, as investors digested a mixed set of corporate earnings and evaluated the ever-shifting US trade rhetoric.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index erased earlier losses to close 0.4% higher, building on this week’s rally.

An index of automobiles and parts led the gains with a 1.9% jump, with French carmaker Renault advancing 4.4% after reporting a small rise in first-quarter revenue.

The basic resources index added 1%, making its fourth straight session of gains on the back of elevated copper prices despite US tariff-related uncertainties.

The White House suggested on Wednesday its openness to lowering sweeping tariffs on China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said high tariffs between the US and China were not sustainable, but also pointed out that a reduction would not come unilaterally.

“Right now, markets are focused on whether a deal is forthcoming or not... the market just wants some certainty, be it certainty with a deal or certainty without a deal,” said Geoff Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at BNY.

Also aiding the broader mood was US President Donald Trump backtracking from his series of criticisms of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which included calls for Powell’s resignation.

The European benchmark has recovered over half of its losses from its near 18% drop from record highs earlier this month after Trump’s import tariffs triggered fears of a global recession.

On the day, banks limited overall gains, falling 1%. France’s BNP Paribas fell 2.1% after the lender reported mixed quarterly results.

The telecommunications index also lost 0.8%, with Finnish telecom firm Nokia sliding 9.4% after the company missed first-quarter profit expectations.

Shares in Adidas rose 2.9% after the German sportswear and apparel maker reported first-quarter sales and profit above expectations.

Belimo jumped 12.4% - the top individual gainer for the day - after the heating and ventilation solutions maker upgraded its 2025 guidance for revenue growth and EBIT margin.

