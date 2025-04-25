AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Dalian iron ore up on seasonal demand, US-China trade talk hopes

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures hit their highest levels in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, underpinned by hopes of US-China trade talks and strengthening seasonal demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) climbed 2.11% to finish at 727.5 yuan ($99.73) a metric ton.

Earlier in the session, prices hit 731 yuan, their highest since April 3. The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.61% higher at $100.2 a ton, as of 0708 GMT. Steel production in China has continued to increase and the downstream demand for building materials has picked up, said broker Galaxy Futures in a note.

“Increased buying by mills and lower imports have depleted iron ore inventories,” said ANZ. Inventories of five major carbon steel products held by Chinese steel mills fell 5% on-week as of April 17, said consultancy Mysteel, attributing the decline to resilient domestic steel demand. Still, while China’s property indicators are improving, prospects of significant recovery look feeble, added ANZ.

Also boosting sentiment were hopes of a de-escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he believes that trade tensions with China will ease, though he described future negotiations as a “slog” that has not started yet.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would substantially lower their tariffs. Still, India on Monday imposed a 12% temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments from China. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE jumped, with coking coal and coke up 2.56% and 3.14%, respectively.

