KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (April 24, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-04-2025 Op-2 Alexander Load HSFO Alphine Marine 17-04-2025 Services Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 22-04-2025 B-1 Cnc Dream Disc Trans Fast 22-04-2025 Chemical Logistics B-2 Ocean Disc Eastwind 22-04-2025 Wave Carbon Oil Shipping Co B-5 Hl Load Barite Crystal Sea 16-04-2025 Brilliance Lumps Services B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Seatrader 19-04-2025 Silver Clinkers Shipping B-13/B-14 Theresa Load Bulk Shipping 21-04-2025 Pride Clinkers Agencies B-15/B-14 Prince Disc Steel Universal 21-04-2025 Khaled Billets Shipping B-16/B-17 Bsl Calypso Disc Alphine Marine 17-04-2025 Chickpeas Services Nmb-1 Subhan-2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 17-04-2025 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Nadeen - Alphine Marine 18-04-2025 Services B-26/B-27 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 23-04-2025 Hare Containers B-28/B-29 Ever Urban Dis/Load Green Shipping 23-04-2025 Containers Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 23-04-2025 Cassiopeia Containers Ship Agency Pak Sapt-3 One Marvel Dis/Load Ocean Network 22-04-2025 Containers Express Pakistan Sapt-4 Conti Dis/Load Msc Agency 22-04-2025 Cortesia Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Conti 24-04-2025 Dis/Load Msc Agency Cortesia Containers Pakistan M.T Shalamar 24-04-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Hyundai 24-04-2025 D/L Container United Marine Saturn Agencies Kmtc Mundra 24-04-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Asteris 24-04-2025 D/22020 Seahawks General Cargo Fortune 24-04-2025 L/230 Seahawks Trade 1 General Cargo YasaEmirhan 24-04-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Crystal Sea Services M.T Bolan 25-04-2025 D/55000 Jet Oil Trans Marine Hansa Europe 25-04-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Ivy Alliance 25-04-2025 L/27500 Cement Ocean Service Nord Tokyo 25-04-2025 L/21500 Crystal Sea Mill Scale Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Apl Antwerp 24-04-2025 Container Ship - Uafl Liberty 24-04-2025 Container Ship - Stolt Loyalty 24-04-2025 Tanker - Independent Spirit24-04-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sotka Lentils Alpine April 20th, 2025 MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025 Service MW-4 Top Fortune Coal Alpine April 22nd, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Fortune Palm oil Alpine April 23, 2025 Youngin ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Zahra Gas Oil Trans April 21st, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Donna Soya Ocean April 20th, 2025 Alexander Bean Seed Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Kheesah LNG GSA April 24th, 2025 Hyundai Hong-Kong Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Fortune Youngin Palm oil Alpine April 24th, 2025 Zahra Gas Oil Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bentley-1 Palm oil Alpine April 24th, 2025 Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do- Samurah Bean Seed Nave Estella Gas oil Alpine -do- AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade Waiting for Berths Volissos Coal Ocean World -do- Andrias-K Rice Ocean World -do- Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Magnificence Container GAC April 24th, 2025 Tolten Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

