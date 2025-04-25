AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Markets Print 2025-04-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (April 24, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan Lake      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         23-04-2025
Op-2              Alexander      Load HSFO      Alphine Marine     17-04-2025
                                                Services
Op-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         22-04-2025
B-1               Cnc Dream      Disc           Trans Fast         22-04-2025
                                 Chemical       Logistics
B-2               Ocean          Disc           Eastwind           22-04-2025
                  Wave           Carbon Oil     Shipping Co
B-5               Hl             Load Barite    Crystal Sea        16-04-2025
                  Brilliance     Lumps          Services
B-10/B-11         Am Ocean       Load           Seatrader          19-04-2025
                  Silver         Clinkers       Shipping
B-13/B-14         Theresa        Load           Bulk Shipping      21-04-2025
                  Pride          Clinkers       Agencies
B-15/B-14         Prince         Disc Steel     Universal          21-04-2025
                  Khaled         Billets        Shipping
B-16/B-17         Bsl Calypso    Disc           Alphine Marine     17-04-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Services
Nmb-1             Subhan-2       Load Rice      N.S Shipping       17-04-2025
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Nadeen         -              Alphine Marine     18-04-2025
                                                Services
B-26/B-27         Oocl Le        Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      23-04-2025
                  Hare           Containers
B-28/B-29         Ever Urban     Dis/Load       Green Shipping     23-04-2025
                                 Containers     Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder     23-04-2025
                  Cassiopeia     Containers     Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-3            One Marvel     Dis/Load       Ocean Network      22-04-2025
                                 Containers     Express Pakistan
Sapt-4            Conti          Dis/Load       Msc Agency         22-04-2025
                  Cortesia       Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Conti             24-04-2025     Dis/Load                          Msc Agency
Cortesia                         Containers                          Pakistan
M.T Shalamar      24-04-2025     Disc. Crude Oil            Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai           24-04-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
Saturn                                                               Agencies
Kmtc Mundra       24-04-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Asteris           24-04-2025     D/22020                             Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
Fortune           24-04-2025     L/230                               Seahawks
Trade 1                          General Cargo
YasaEmirhan       24-04-2025     L/50000 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
M.T Bolan         25-04-2025     D/55000 Jet Oil                 Trans Marine
Hansa Europe      25-04-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Ivy Alliance      25-04-2025     L/27500 Cement                 Ocean Service
Nord Tokyo        25-04-2025     L/21500                          Crystal Sea
                                 Mill Scale                          Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp       24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Uafl Liberty      24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Stolt Loyalty     24-04-2025     Tanker                                     -
Independent Spirit24-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sotka          Lentils        Alpine       April 20th, 2025
MW-2              Georgios-P     Cement         Ocean        April 21st, 2025
                                                Service
MW-4              Top Fortune    Coal           Alpine       April 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Fortune        Palm oil       Alpine         April 23, 2025
                  Youngin
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Zahra          Gas Oil        Trans        April 21st, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Donna          Soya           Ocean        April 20th, 2025
                  Alexander      Bean Seed      Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Kheesah        LNG            GSA                         April 24th, 2025
Hyundai
Hong-Kong         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Fortune
Youngin           Palm oil       Alpine                      April 24th, 2025
Zahra             Gas Oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bentley-1         Palm oil       Alpine                      April 24th, 2025
Atlantic          Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
Samurah           Bean Seed
Nave Estella      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
AB Oliva          Palm oil       Trans Trade               Waiting for Berths
Volissos          Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Andrias-K         Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
Hai Tun Zuo       Gas oline      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Magnificence      Container      GAC                         April 24th, 2025
Tolten            Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

