KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (April 24, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-04-2025
Op-2 Alexander Load HSFO Alphine Marine 17-04-2025
Services
Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corpt 22-04-2025
B-1 Cnc Dream Disc Trans Fast 22-04-2025
Chemical Logistics
B-2 Ocean Disc Eastwind 22-04-2025
Wave Carbon Oil Shipping Co
B-5 Hl Load Barite Crystal Sea 16-04-2025
Brilliance Lumps Services
B-10/B-11 Am Ocean Load Seatrader 19-04-2025
Silver Clinkers Shipping
B-13/B-14 Theresa Load Bulk Shipping 21-04-2025
Pride Clinkers Agencies
B-15/B-14 Prince Disc Steel Universal 21-04-2025
Khaled Billets Shipping
B-16/B-17 Bsl Calypso Disc Alphine Marine 17-04-2025
Chickpeas Services
Nmb-1 Subhan-2 Load Rice N.S Shipping 17-04-2025
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Nadeen - Alphine Marine 18-04-2025
Services
B-26/B-27 Oocl Le Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 23-04-2025
Hare Containers
B-28/B-29 Ever Urban Dis/Load Green Shipping 23-04-2025
Containers Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 23-04-2025
Cassiopeia Containers Ship Agency Pak
Sapt-3 One Marvel Dis/Load Ocean Network 22-04-2025
Containers Express Pakistan
Sapt-4 Conti Dis/Load Msc Agency 22-04-2025
Cortesia Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Conti 24-04-2025 Dis/Load Msc Agency
Cortesia Containers Pakistan
M.T Shalamar 24-04-2025 Disc. Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Hyundai 24-04-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Saturn Agencies
Kmtc Mundra 24-04-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Asteris 24-04-2025 D/22020 Seahawks
General Cargo
Fortune 24-04-2025 L/230 Seahawks
Trade 1 General Cargo
YasaEmirhan 24-04-2025 L/50000 Clinkers Crystal Sea
Services
M.T Bolan 25-04-2025 D/55000 Jet Oil Trans Marine
Hansa Europe 25-04-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Ivy Alliance 25-04-2025 L/27500 Cement Ocean Service
Nord Tokyo 25-04-2025 L/21500 Crystal Sea
Mill Scale Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Apl Antwerp 24-04-2025 Container Ship -
Uafl Liberty 24-04-2025 Container Ship -
Stolt Loyalty 24-04-2025 Tanker -
Independent Spirit24-04-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sotka Lentils Alpine April 20th, 2025
MW-2 Georgios-P Cement Ocean April 21st, 2025
Service
MW-4 Top Fortune Coal Alpine April 22nd, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Fortune Palm oil Alpine April 23, 2025
Youngin
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Zahra Gas Oil Trans April 21st, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Donna Soya Ocean April 20th, 2025
Alexander Bean Seed Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Kheesah LNG GSA April 24th, 2025
Hyundai
Hong-Kong Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Fortune
Youngin Palm oil Alpine April 24th, 2025
Zahra Gas Oil Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bentley-1 Palm oil Alpine April 24th, 2025
Atlantic Soya Ocean Service -do-
Samurah Bean Seed
Nave Estella Gas oil Alpine -do-
AB Oliva Palm oil Trans Trade Waiting for Berths
Volissos Coal Ocean World -do-
Andrias-K Rice Ocean World -do-
Hai Tun Zuo Gas oline Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE
Magnificence Container GAC April 24th, 2025
Tolten Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
