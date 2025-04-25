Israel says ‘strongly condemns’ Spain’s scrapping of arms deal

JERUSALEM: Israel condemned on Thursday Spain’s decision to unilaterally cancel a multimillion-dollar contract to buy bullets from an Israeli company, accusing the Spanish government of “sacrificing security considerations for political purposes”.

“Israel strongly condemns the decision by the Spanish government to unilaterally breach a contract signed with the defense company IMI Systems, and its announcement that it will refrain from future defense deals with Israeli companies,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement to AFP.

Spain “continues to stand on the wrong side of history – against the Jewish state that is defending itself from terrorist attacks”, it added.