Etihad Town unveils latest project in Sialkot

Etihad Town has unveiled a new project - Etihad Town Sialkot - an initiative set to “redefine the city’s real estate market”.

The project is located at the Sialkot Daska Road, near from the Motorway Interchange in Sialkot.

Offering both residential and commercial plots, Etihad Town Sialkot provides multiple options for buyers and investors.

Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan were present at the launch ceremony of the project. They shared their strategic insights and future aspirations related to the project.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan remarked: “Etihad Town stands for more than housing — we stand for trust, for strong communities, and for a secure future. With Sialkot, we extend the same commitment and excellence that our clients have come to expect”.