AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Etihad Town unveils latest project in Sialkot

Press Release Published April 24, 2025 Updated April 24, 2025 09:30pm

Etihad Town has unveiled a new project - Etihad Town Sialkot - an initiative set to “redefine the city’s real estate market”.

The project is located at the Sialkot Daska Road, near from the Motorway Interchange in Sialkot.

Offering both residential and commercial plots, Etihad Town Sialkot provides multiple options for buyers and investors.

Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Executive Director Chaudhry Raheel Munir, and CEO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan were present at the launch ceremony of the project. They shared their strategic insights and future aspirations related to the project.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan remarked: “Etihad Town stands for more than housing — we stand for trust, for strong communities, and for a secure future. With Sialkot, we extend the same commitment and excellence that our clients have come to expect”.

sialkot real estate sector Etihad Town

Comments

200 characters

Etihad Town unveils latest project in Sialkot

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

Pakistan loses $2 billion annually to climate-induced disasters: ADB

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

‘Rs1.6trn to be saved’: NEPRA says to discontinue dollar-based indexations for four power plants

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Read more stories