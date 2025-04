President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that the talks between Ukrainian and Western officials in London on Wednesday had not been “easy” but were “constructive.”

The Ukrainian leader made the remark at a joint press conference in South Africa alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says

“I am sure that Russia was counting on a big scandal yesterday,” he said.