AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: Currency moves buoy Indian, Thai prices but demand still lags

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:42pm

Prices of rice shipped from India and Thailand edged higher this week, aided by currency fluctuations, although gains were capped by subdued demand, while Vietnamese rates were little changed.

Indian rice prices recovered from a 22-month-low, with the 5% broken parboiled variety being quoted at $389-$396 per metric ton, up from the last week’s $388-$394. Prices were helped as the Indian rupee rose slightly versus the U.S. dollar.

Indian 5% broken white rice was priced at $382-$388 per metric ton this week.

Buyers from Africa “are on the sidelines. They are trying to clear high cost imports made a few months back,” said a Kolkata based exporter.

India’s state reserves of rice, including unmilled paddy, totalled a record 63.09 million tons as of April 1, far exceeding the government’s target of 13.6 million tons.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s 5% broken rice rose to $410 per ton up from $405 quoted last week due to exchange rates.

Price rose due to currency rates, said a Bangkok-based trader.

Asia rice: Weak demand, high supplies push Indian prices to lowest since June 2023

However, “demand has been very very quiet. It’s worrying,” the trader said, adding that supply this year has been very good, but the problem was with orders.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $395 per metric ton on Thursday, little changed from $396 a week ago, according to Vietnam Food Association.

“Demand from buyers hasn’t picked up,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said, adding that domestic supplies are low.

Traders said the government will buy 220,000 tons of rice by the end of June for national reserve.

Elsewhere, Bangladesh has begun purchasing 1.7 million tons of rice from local farmers during the current harvesting season to boost its reserves, according to officials from the Food Ministry.

Bangladesh, the world’s third largest rice producer, is grappling with rising domestic rice prices, which are putting growing pressure on consumers.

asia rice rice prices Asia Rice price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: Currency moves buoy Indian, Thai prices but demand still lags

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

‘India can’t scrap Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally’

Read more stories