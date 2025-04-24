AIRLINK 172.88 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-2.96%)
Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone lead American Music Awards nominations

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 11:46am
NEW YORK: Rapper Kendrick Lamar earned a leading 10 nominations for the American Music Awards on Wednesday, including nods for artist of the year and song of the year for his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

The song is part of a longstanding feud between Lamar and Canadian musician Drake, who has sued Universal Music Group for defamation over its release.

Post Malone landed eight nominations including favorite male country artist and favorite country album for “F-1 Trillion.” He previously won AMAs in rap/hip hop and pop/rock categories.

Next on the list were Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey, who earned seven nominations each.

Violinist Esther Abrami pays tribute to female composers in album ‘Women’

Taylor Swift, who has picked up more AMAs than any other artist over her career, received six nominations this year.

Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter,” which took the top award at this year’s Grammys, was nominated for album of the year and favorite country album at the AMAs. She also is in the running for favorite female country artist.

Fans will vote on the winners, which will be announced at a May 26 ceremony hosted by Jennifer Lopez. The show will be broadcast live on CBS.

Nominations were based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement.

