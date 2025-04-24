AIRLINK 172.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.68 (-3.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.25%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.72%)
OGDC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.01%)
PACE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.98%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.25%)
PPL 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-6.27%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.57%)
TRG 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,852 Decreased By -1374.6 (-1.17%)
KSE30 35,618 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.11%)
Markets

Toyota’s March overseas sales hit record peak as US buyers rush ahead of tariffs

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 11:21am

TOKYO: Toyota Motor said on Thursday that its overseas sales in March touched a record high for the month, fuelled by a surge in North American purchases ahead of US import tariffs that came into effect in early April.

The Japanese automaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside its home market in March, a 6.7% increase from year-ago levels.

The company’s sales in North America climbed 6.8% on strong demand and potential tariff effects.

Toyota sells 10.8 million vehicles in 2024 to remain world’s top-selling automaker

Toyota reported a 9.1% year-on-year increase in global production for March, marking the third consecutive monthly rise, with output reaching 880,476 vehicles.

The figures include production and sales from its luxury Lexus brand.

