VinFast plans to open India plant by end of June, CEO says

HANOI: Electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to open a car assembly plant in India by the end of June, the head of the company told shareholders of VinFast’s parent company Vingroup on Thursday.

Last year, VinFast and the southern state of Tamil Nadu agreed to work towards an investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project, with the plant expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles.