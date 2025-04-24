AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.92%)
CPHL 89.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.02%)
FCCL 45.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.51%)
HUBC 140.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.21%)
MLCF 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
OGDC 211.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.12%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
PAEL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.37%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.76%)
PTC 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
SEARL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.5%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.85%)
SYM 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.72%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TRG 65.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.72%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 37,186 Decreased By -457 (-1.21%)
KSE100 116,270 Decreased By -956.4 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,728 Decreased By -291.3 (-0.81%)
Technology

VinFast plans to open India plant by end of June, CEO says

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 08:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to open a car assembly plant in India by the end of June, the head of the company told shareholders of VinFast’s parent company Vingroup on Thursday.

EV maker VinFast to build second production plant in Vietnam

Last year, VinFast and the southern state of Tamil Nadu agreed to work towards an investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project, with the plant expected to have an annual production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles.

