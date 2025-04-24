AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.92%)
CPHL 89.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.02%)
FCCL 45.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.51%)
HUBC 140.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.21%)
MLCF 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
OGDC 211.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.12%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
PAEL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
PPL 167.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.37%)
PRL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.76%)
PTC 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
SEARL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.5%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.85%)
SYM 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.72%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TRG 65.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.72%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 37,186 Decreased By -457 (-1.21%)
KSE100 116,270 Decreased By -956.4 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,728 Decreased By -291.3 (-0.81%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

The Chinese fish town caught in the US tariff net

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 07:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MAOMING: In Maoming, a southern Chinese city where a giant tilapia statue watches over traffic at an intersection, the fish isn’t just a budget-friendly dinner, but a profession, income and way of life for thousands.

Today, all of that is at risk from the trade war.

An area roughly one and a half times the size of San Francisco is given over to tilapia farms in Maoming. Fish nurseries and feed lots in turn sustain the farms.

Sixteen factories dot the city churning tilapia into fillets for export, much of it to supermarket freezers in the U.S.

Several rounds of U.S. tariffs mean China’s $425 million in tilapia exports to the United States are subject to duties of 170%, all but pricing them out of their largest export market.

In late April, fish nurseries in Maoming visited by Reuters talked of not getting orders for new fry; feed makers said customers are cutting back.

Processors are idle and many farmers say they are making losses at today’s prices.

Tongwei, one of China’s biggest aquaculture businesses, said this month that one-in-10 tilapia farmers in the country could lose their jobs.

“These high tariffs have hit us brutally,” said Huang Songfei, a longtime buyer in Maoming. “The whole chain is hurting. People are at risk of losing their jobs.”

Tilapia may be a small segment of trade between the U.S. and China but the threat to livelihoods in Maoming is also being felt in both countries as the trade war throws up massive tariffs on imports.

Or, as Huang, put it: “We’re stuck.”

To breed or not to breed

March to May is usually the peak stocking season for tilapia. Recently hatched fish are typically in high demand, swiftly sold and sent off to farmers. This spring, orders are scarce.

“This is the hardest year ever,” a worker said, asking not to be identified. “Normally, we’d have sold a lot by now. But no one’s buying. Farmers are scared.”

Her boss said sales have fallen by more than half.

“Some aren’t even exporting to the U.S., but they are panicking anyway,” he said, also requesting anonymity. “It’s a chain reaction.”

Exposure to US tariffs through GVCs in Asia and the Pacific

Tilapia prices crashed 17% in early April as Washington and Beijing traded tariff blows.

Despite a modest recovery, prices are dangerously low and some farmers are struggling to make ends meet, Huang said.

The city’s 16 export processors are also struggling. They once exported about 100,000 tonnes of tilapia a year, mostly to the United States and Canada, according to the local government, enough to satisfy the average annual fish intake of 25 million Americans.

“If this keeps going, everyone will go bankrupt,” said Zhu Huazhi, a buyer for several processing plants. More than 60% of their tilapia once went to the U.S.

Searching for a lifeline

In nearby Hainan province, the U.S. accounts for half of its tilapia exports and the local aquatic products’ association urged companies this month to find new markets at home and abroad.

However, replacing American demand is difficult. While markets exist in the European Union, Africa and the Middle East - they can’t quickly or completely replace U.S demand.

Africa, for example, largely imports whole fish with minimal processing, according to a tilapia exporter.

The domestic economy is no easy fix either.

The local market is weak, consumers are cautious and spending is slow.

In Maoming, people are pinning their hopes on a trade deal.

“We’ll see who can survive this,” Zhu said. “I believe in China’s economy. If the tariffs are resolved, orders will come back.”

San Francisco US tariffs US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs US China tariff Chinese fish town china fish

Comments

200 characters

The Chinese fish town caught in the US tariff net

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

World Bank cuts Pakistan growth projection to 2.7%

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

Read more stories