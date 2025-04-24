Funds as needed: PAOs told to hand over projected savings by 30th

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has directed all principal accounting officers (PAOs) to surrender anticipated savings of expenditures to finalise revised estimates for 2024-25 and firm up budget estimates for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the instructions of the Finance Division to all the ministries and divisions on Wednesday, the Public Accounts Committee in its recent meeting has directed the Finance Division to ensure timely surrender of savings to make funds available where required.

In compliance with the directions of the PAC and to finalise revised estimates for FY2024-25 and firm up budget estimates for upcoming fiscal year, all PAOs are requested to surrender anticipated savings for the following expenditures in favour of Finance Division, latest by April 30: Running of Civil Government, both ERE and Non-ERE Grants and Subsidies and development funds within the revised PSDP of Rs1,100 billion.

The Finance Division has already requested the surrender of funds over and above Rs1,100 billion PSDP allocation dated April 9, 2025.

All PAOs are requested to issue surrender orders and communicate them to the office of director Budget Computerization, Finance Division, by April 30th for entry into SAP system, the Finance Division added.

