AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-24

Pakistan convenes NSC meeting today

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Nuzhat Nazar Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has convened a high-level emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Thursday) to discuss its response to actions taken by India in aftermath of a recent attack in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued shortly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s return from an official visit to Turkiye, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the NSC meeting – chaired by the prime minister and attended by the Army Chief Asim Munir along with other top civil and military officials – will be held today (Thursday).

The committee is expected to determine Pakistan’s official response to what Asif described as “steps taken by New Delhi” in the aftermath of the attack.

“The NSC will take important decisions to formulate an appropriate response,” said Asif. He condemned terrorism in all its forms and called on India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, warning against levelling baseless allegations.

“India’s baseless allegation against Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident is inappropriate,” Asif stated. “Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by terrorism and has endured this threat for decades.”

He questioned the logic behind accusations that Pakistan could promote terrorism, pointing out the country’s long-standing struggle against the menace.

The minister also raised the possibility of the Pahalgam attack being a “false flag operation”, adding that Pakistan was fully capable of responding to any Indian misadventure.

“People remember what happened to Abhinandan,” he said, referring to the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured by Pakistan in 2019 after his MiG-21 was shot down during Operation Swift Retort by Pakistani military, under the premiership of Imran Khan.

Asif further accused New Delhi of supporting terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in the restive Balochistan province. He also accused India of providing sanctuary and medical treatment to terrorists operating in the province and maintaining links with the banned militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“Several Indian consulates in Afghanistan had been used to facilitate terrorist activities against Pakistan,” he added.

Officials said the high-level meeting will discuss potential responses to India’s recent actions, as tensions between the two countries have escalated following India’s unilateral suspension of the World Bank-brokered treaty governing the water sharing of the Indus River system between India and Pakistan.

India also announced a range of measures aimed at further restricting ties with Islamabad, including the immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah land border crossing, the only road link between the two countries.

All Pakistani nationals in India have been ordered to leave within 48 hours, and visas for Pakistani diplomats are to be curtailed. The SAARC visa facility for Pakistanis has been suspended entirely, effectively cutting off access to Indian visas. New Delhi has also expelled Pakistan’s defence attaché and declared him persona non grata, demanding the Pakistani High Commission reduce its staff within a week. Indian diplomatic staff in Islamabad will also be scaled back to 30 personnel by May 1, down from 55. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, allocates the waters of the three western rivers – the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab – primarily to Pakistan, while India retains control over the eastern rivers – the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK NSC

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan convenes NSC meeting today

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories