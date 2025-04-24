Pakistan expresses concern over Pahalgam incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the tragic loss of lives in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where at least 27 tourists including several foreign nationals, were killed and dozens others injured in a deadly attack in Anantnag district.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while responding to media queries concerning the attack in Anantnag district.

The spokesperson extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the assault, which took place in the popular resort town of Pahalgam on Tuesday evening. According to Indian police, unknown gunmen opened sporadic fire on a group of tourists, killing over 27 and injuring around three dozen others. Several injured are said to be in critical condition, local police claimed.

The attack occurred approximately 90km from Srinagar, the region’s capital, in the scenic tourist valley town of Pahalgam, which attracts thousands of visitors annually.

Sources said that Pakistan has also criticised and rejected the Indian media outlets for what it termed the spreading of “false and baseless propaganda” regarding the attack.

Sources claim that Indian media outlets are unnecessarily dragging Pakistan in this whole horrific episode.

Informed sources said that another Indian lie exposed regarding infiltration at the Line of Control (LoC).

India’s claim of killing two alleged infiltrators in the Sarjior area along the LoC on April 23, 2025, has proven to be false, sources revealed. The false and fabricated Indian claim appears to be a deliberate attempt to propagate a fictitious narrative. It was learnt that the two individuals being labelled as infiltrators have been identified as local residents.

Malik Farooq, son of Siddiq, and Muhammad Deen, son of Jamaluddin, were peaceful citizens of the village of Sarjior.

Their families reported them missing on the morning of April 22, sources said adding, their disappearance prior to the alleged infiltration proves they were already missing before any such event could have occurred.

Photos released by Indian sources clearly contradict India’s narrative, sources point out.

One of the deceased is seen in the image wearing clean, shiny black shoes—sources added. This was highly impossible for someone who supposedly infiltrated through rugged, mountainous terrain as the clothes of the deceased is also unusually clean, and the weapon has no signs of mud or blood, sources highlight.

Additionally, no signs of a fire-fight are visible at the scene, sources say. One of the deceased only had a pistol, which does not support with any typical military infiltration strategy, sources pointed out.

Statements from local residents and the victims’ families further strengthen the assertion that both individuals were peaceful civilians and inadvertently crossed over the LoC, sources remarked.

Sources said that Indian secret agencies once again had tried to hatch a drama of false flag operation like it did in the past. In 2007, India blamed Pakistan for Samjhota Express carnage, which killed 68 innocents. Delhi and its RAW maligned Pakistani institutions world wide for Mumbai attack in 2008.

Similarly, Pakistan was accused of being behind 2018 Kerala attack on tourists and 2019 Pulwama attack, killing 40 Indian soldiers. The Rajori attack blame was also placed on Pakistan.