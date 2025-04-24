AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-24

NA panel concerned over delay in FGEHA housing projects

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee has expressed grave concern over delays and rising costs in government housing projects under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met in Parliament House on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA. It expressed serious concern over the proposed closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD). It emphasised that such a move would not only impact employees but also severely disrupt the efficient execution of public sector projects. It reiterated its request to the prime minister to reconsider the decision to shut down Pak PWD, and deferred the Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2004, until a response is received from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the closure.

The committee also noted with concern the significant delays in housing projects under the FGEHA. These delays have forced allottees to bear costs exceeding the original estimates, creating substantial financial burdens for them.

Furthermore, the prolonged timelines have resulted in budget overruns and increased long-term costs, negatively impacting the financial health and credibility of the FGEHA.

The Committee directed that responsibility for the project delays be fixed and the concerned agencies carry out a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against those found involved. It discussed the current status of plot allotments made by FGEHA under the journalist quota. The discussion included an overview of the total number of plots allotted to journalists, the number of pending allotments, and the criteria and procedures governing these allocations. It sought clarity on the transparency and fairness of the process, with a view to ensuring equitable treatment for all eligible journalists.

The meeting was attended by members, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Nelson Azeem, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Hassaan Sabir (online via Zoom), Mehboob Shah, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry, Dr Darshan, Shabir Ali Bijrani, Saleem Rehman, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Usman Ali, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and senior officers including secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FGEHA FGEHA housing projects

Comments

200 characters

NA panel concerned over delay in FGEHA housing projects

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories