NA panel concerned over delay in FGEHA housing projects

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee has expressed grave concern over delays and rising costs in government housing projects under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA).

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Housing and Works met in Parliament House on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA. It expressed serious concern over the proposed closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD). It emphasised that such a move would not only impact employees but also severely disrupt the efficient execution of public sector projects. It reiterated its request to the prime minister to reconsider the decision to shut down Pak PWD, and deferred the Pakistan Infrastructure Development and Assets Management Authority Bill, 2004, until a response is received from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the closure.

The committee also noted with concern the significant delays in housing projects under the FGEHA. These delays have forced allottees to bear costs exceeding the original estimates, creating substantial financial burdens for them.

Furthermore, the prolonged timelines have resulted in budget overruns and increased long-term costs, negatively impacting the financial health and credibility of the FGEHA.

The Committee directed that responsibility for the project delays be fixed and the concerned agencies carry out a thorough investigation and take appropriate action against those found involved. It discussed the current status of plot allotments made by FGEHA under the journalist quota. The discussion included an overview of the total number of plots allotted to journalists, the number of pending allotments, and the criteria and procedures governing these allocations. It sought clarity on the transparency and fairness of the process, with a view to ensuring equitable treatment for all eligible journalists.

The meeting was attended by members, Anjum Aqeel Khan, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Nelson Azeem, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Hassaan Sabir (online via Zoom), Mehboob Shah, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry, Dr Darshan, Shabir Ali Bijrani, Saleem Rehman, Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Usman Ali, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and senior officers including secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.

