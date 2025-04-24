AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Pakistan

Published 24 Apr, 2025

Tanveer concerned over NHA blockade

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

LAHORE: The Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S M Tanveer has expressed concern over the blockade of the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Sindh, which has severely impacted the country’s exports. According to recent statistics, Pakistan’s exports have declined by 12% in the last quarter, partly due to logistical challenges.

In a statement, he noted that the business community is anxious about the situation and uncertain about the way forward. “The current blockade is not only affecting our export targets but also damaging the country’s reputation as a reliable trade partner,” he added.

The Patron-in-Chief emphasized that export consignments require uninterrupted movement to meet targets. “We can’t afford to lose more time and opportunities. The government needs to take immediate action to resolve this issue,” he stressed.

