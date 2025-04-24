Energy-generating smart road opened

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking development, the city of Lahore has become home to the country’s first energy-generating smart road. The innovative project, dubbed Route 47, is a 4.5-kilometer stretch that connects several major thoroughfares, including Ferozepur Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Walton Road, and Lahore Ring Road.

The road boasts cutting-edge features, including separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, and a one-kilometre-long flyover. Solar panels installed on the footpaths along Route 47 will generate up to 1 megawatt of electricity while providing shade. The road’s design ensures that it remains flood-free during rainfall, minimizing disruptions to traffic.

According to details, the project cost approximately PKR 9 billion (USD 32 million). The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab) has executed the project.

