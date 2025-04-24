AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-24

Yuan holds ground on trade optimism, regulator vows stability

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

HONG KONG: China’s yuan held steady against the US dollar on Wednesday, supported by regulatory pledges to maintain market stability and fresh optimism over US-China trade relations.

Sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested a possible de-escalation of the US-Sino trade war, while noting negotiations with Beijing have not yet started and would be a “slog”.

In addition, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Tuesday that it would prevent excessive exchange rate fluctuations and guard against unusual cross-border money flows.

Regulators will also strengthen oversight and enrich their policy toolkits while correcting any pro-cyclical market behaviour, it added, apparently referencing options to prevent volatile currency moves.

The yuan was 0.09% higher at 7.2995 to the dollar by 0420 GMT, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.3077 yuan per dollar , up less than 0.1% in Asian trade.

Yuan Scott Bessent US China trade relations

Comments

200 characters

Yuan holds ground on trade optimism, regulator vows stability

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories