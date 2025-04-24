AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Pakistan

IBA Karachi gets AACSB accreditation

KARACHI: IBA’s School of Business Studies (SBS) has been awarded the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, joining the top 6% of the world’s leading schools to hold this highly sought-after accreditation.

Founded in 1916, AACSB is the oldest business education accreditation body headquartered in the United States. Its accreditation is synonymous with the highest standards in business education and is recognised worldwide for its stringent assessment process. The accreditation is awarded after a rigorous evaluation process, engagement with AACSB-assigned mentor, comprehensive review and visit by a Peer Review Team (PRT) consisting of deans from accredited business schools, and demonstration of alignment with the nine accreditation standards focusing on strategic management and innovation, learner success, thought leadership, engagement, and societal impact.

Achieving AACSB accreditation affirms IBA’s unwavering commitment to developing future leaders. It reflects the institute’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and the rigorous academic standards embedded across its programs. After achieving the accreditation, IBA now enters AACSB’s Continuous Improvement Review (CIR) cycles, ensuring sustained progress and alignment with globally benchmarked standards.

As one of the most widely recognised accreditations in the world, AACSB will further boost the global recognition and employability of IBA graduates. According to the 2024 AACSB analysis of Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company data, 73% of CEOs at Fortune 100 companies and 75% of the highest-paid CEOs at S&P 500 companies hold degrees from AACSB-accredited schools, underscoring the impact of the AACSB accredited institutions.

