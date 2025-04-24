AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Severe water shortage triggers an alarm among manufacturers

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

KARACHI: A severe water shortage is gripping Karachi’s key industrial areas, sparking alarm among manufacturers as production slows and the country’s export capacity faces potential disruption.

Industries in major areas, including the Federal B Area industrial area are reporting a drastic drop in water availability both through the sub-soil system and commercial water tankers. The concerned department disconnected sub-soil connections whereas the restricted day timings for the movement of water tankers reduced the supply of water to industrial units substantially.

“The shortage is not just inconvenient it’s crippling,” said President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) Shaikh Muhammad Tesheen. “Industries cannot function properly without a stable water supply. If this situation continues, it will directly impact production timelines, delay international shipments, and put Pakistan’s export reliability at risk.”

Industries involved in textiles, leather, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and other high-water-consumption sectors are already reporting scaled-down operations. Export orders worth millions of dollars are potentially on the line, jeopardizing foreign exchange earnings at a critical time for Pakistan’s economy.

“Water is the backbone of our industrial production. We strongly urge the provincial and federal governments to address this crisis without delay,” added the FBATI President. “This is not just an industrial issue — it is a national economic concern.”

The Federal B Areas Associations of Trade & Industry (FBATI) has raised serious concerns over the declining water supply, urging immediate government intervention to avert a full-blown industrial crisis. Over 70 percent of industries in Federal B areas are exporters directly and indirectly, Tehseen further said.

He warns that continued neglect of this issue could have far-reaching consequences, not only for industrial performance but also for employment and investor confidence.

President FBATI has recommended short-term emergency measures, including prioritized water supply to industrial zones and regulatory action to monitor and improve tanker operations. In the longer term, the association advocates for investments in sustainable industrial water infrastructure, including recycling and desalination projects.

He appealed to CM Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab to resolve the issues of industries in Karachi immediately.

Pakistan’s exports Pakistan’s Economy water shortage FBATI Shaikh Muhammad Tesheen

