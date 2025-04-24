AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
Pakistan

Highway blockades: UBG leader urges PM to take action

Recorder Report Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

KARACHI: Khalid Tawab, Regional Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG), has appealed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to take immediate action to resolve the ongoing protests and road blockades in Sindh, which have brought economic activities to a grinding halt.

The protests, led by lawyers and political activists, have been ongoing for a week, disrupting the supply chain and movement of goods, including fuel supplies to upcountry regions from Karachi.

The situation has resulted in hundreds of tank lorries being stranded, triggering concerns about potential fuel shortages in the northern parts of the country and within Sindh, Khalid added. The situation is getting worse and if not resolved, it will severely impact our exports and imports, he said. “We urge the Prime Minister to intervene and facilitate the movement of tank lorries and cargo amid road blockades in Sindh.”

According to industry sources, approximately 800 tank lorries are currently stranded en-route, severely hampering the industry’s ability to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

