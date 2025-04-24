AGP unearths irregularities in old-age pension

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has exposed significant irregularities in the distribution of old-age pensions, revealing numerous instances where incorrect birth dates were used to grant pensions, leading to alarming discrepancies of up to 30 years in some cases.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting was held on Wednesday to examine Audit Report of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development for Audit year 2023-24.

Members committee have been apprised that the ministry recommended to federal government to increase the allocation of fund from current Rs600 billion for old-age pensioners. At present, only 10 million pensioners are registered with Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) out of 70 million labour force of the country.

One reason low percentage of registration is certain sectors such as Export Processing Zones, Special Economic Zones, chemical sector and industries directly linked with defence, and universities have been exempted from EOBI rules, Dr Javed Shaikh, Acting Chairman EOBI said.

