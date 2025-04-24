NA panel seeks action against counterfeit seed mafia

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Wednesday directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) to take strict action not only against companies selling substandard and counterfeit seeds but also against officials responsible for their registration.

The directive was issued during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research, chaired by MNA Syed Hussain Tariq. It reviewed a report submitted by MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, convener of a subcommittee, which detailed irregularities in the sale of fake seeds and delays in wheat procurement and import.

A senior MNFS&R official informed the committee that licences of 392 out of 1,200 registered seed companies had been cancelled. To improve transparency, the ministry has introduced a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) system to monitor the distribution and sale of seeds.

However, members of the committee stressed that accountability should extend to government officials involved in the registration of these companies. They also urged the ministry to ensure equitable distribution of imported seeds across all provinces and to launch public awareness campaigns.

It was recommended that seed trials be conducted in controlled environments to assess yields and develop a competitive edge in agriculture. It also resolved to invite the recently established National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSD&R) to the next session to review its progress.

The meeting emphasised that legal action must be taken against those selling fake seeds, stating that issuing challans is not enough, and urged the MNFSS&R to engage legal experts to ensure offenders are brought to justice.

To protect farmers from exploitation by middlemen, the committee proposed announcing a minimum support price (MSP). Additional recommendations included compensation for affected farmers, stricter penalties of up to 10 years’ imprisonment for violators, public distribution of educational pamphlets, and advancements in seed technology—such as heat-resistant varieties and improved sowing techniques.

The committee also recommended a complete ban on the import and export of wheat, in light of the country’s need.

MNFS&R officials briefed the committee on recent initiatives, including Punjab’s launch of an Electronic Warehouse Receipts (EWRs) system, which allows farmers to store their crops for up to four months with support from private banks. The government covers 50 percent of the loan mark-up under this scheme.

During the session, the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) also presented updates on wheat research. While wheat yield per acre has increased from 27 to 33 maunds over the past decade, committee members deemed the progress unsatisfactory. They pointed out that much of the gain was due to favourable weather rather than advancements in policy or research.

Committee Chairman Syed Hussain Tariq highlighted that agriculture, once contributing 35 per cent to the national GDP, now accounts for only 20 percent, and expressed concern over declining productivity despite major public investments and technological advancements.

The meeting also raised alarms over declining water availability, rapid population growth, and the escalating impact of climate change—all of which pose significant threats to national food security.

The performance of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was called into question, with ineffective seed research cited as a major contributing factor to the declining yields of key crops such as wheat, rice, and cotton.

MNAs Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Waseem Qadir, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, MNA, Usama Hamza, MNA, and Keso Mal Kheal Das and senior official of MNFS&R also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025