7th polio case reported from KP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported seventh wild polio virus case of the ongoing year as a polio case from District Torghar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) announced here on Wednesday.

According to PPEP, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a polio case from District Torghar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This is the second polio case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the seventh case from Pakistan at large this year.

The second nationwide (NID) polio campaign of the year is currently in progress in the country from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country. This will be followed by another nationwide campaign from May 26 to June 1. District Torghar is included in both these vaccination campaigns, along with all other districts of the country.

