FPCCI, SCCI delegates meet commerce minister, invite him to South Asian Trade Fair in Dhaka

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday in Islamabad.

The purpose of the meeting was to formally invite the Minister to lead Pakistan’s delegation at two significant regional events in Dhaka, Bangladesh: 7th South Asian Business Leaders Conclave (SBLC) – rescheduled for June 2025 and South Asian Bazaar (Trade Fair) – scheduled for May 19–21, 2025.

The SBLC will be hosted by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and with the support of national chambers from all SAARC member states. The event serves as a vital forum for regional economic dialogue, policy exchange, and trade facilitation.

Meanwhile, the South Asian Bazaar is set to bring together leading businesses from across South Asia. Pakistan is expected to have a dominating presence, with over 50 companies already confirmed to participate. These include a diverse range of SMEs, artisan-led enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and national brands, primarily from Interior Sindh, Balochistan, and major urban centres.

The delegation comprised of Hina Mansab Khan, Chairperson, SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC), Sohail Anwar, Coordinator, FPCCI, Zulfiqar Butt, Secretary General, SCCI, Bader Munir, Director, SCCI and Ambreen Zaman, Senior Manager Thematic Strategies, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund.

During the meeting, Zulfiqar Butt requested the Honourable Minister to lead Pakistan’s official delegation to the 7th SBLC and to support the facilitation and representation of Pakistani exhibitors at the South Asian Bazaar. He further emphasized the need for logistical and financial assistance to enhance the participation of SMEs, artisans, and women entrepreneurs from underserved regions of Pakistan.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan commended the joint efforts of FPCCI and SCCI and expressed appreciation for the invitation. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting SME development, women-led enterprises, and the expansion of regional trade. “These events offer a timely opportunity to reinvigorate Pakistan’s trade and economic engagement within South Asia, particularly with Bangladesh,” the Minister stated.

During the meeting, Hina Mansab Khan, Chairperson of the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC), proposed organizing a fashion show on the sidelines of the South Asian Bazaar to showcase the cultural richness and creative talents of women-led enterprises from Pakistan. She highlighted that such an event would not only elevate the visibility of Pakistan’s fashion and textile sectors but also foster regional cultural exchange.

Echoing the sentiment, Sohail Anwar, Coordinator at FPCCI, emphasized that Bangladesh offers a valuable platform for exhibitions of this nature. He remarked that such initiatives would significantly contribute to enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh.—PR

