AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
World

China says it supports Iran nuclear talks with US, opposes ‘illegal’ sanctions

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 07:47pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China supports Iran in holding nuclear talks with the United States but opposes resorting to force and “illegal” unilateral sanctions in resolving the issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

White House mulls slashing China tariffs to between 50-65%, WSJ reports

Beijing is willing to deepen coordination and cooperation with Tehran on international and regional affairs, Wang told Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi during talks in the Chinese capital, according to a ministry statement.

China Iran Wang Yi US Iran nuclear talks Iran US talks

Comments

200 characters

