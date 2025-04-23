China says it supports Iran nuclear talks with US, opposes ‘illegal’ sanctions

BEIJING: China supports Iran in holding nuclear talks with the United States but opposes resorting to force and “illegal” unilateral sanctions in resolving the issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

Beijing is willing to deepen coordination and cooperation with Tehran on international and regional affairs, Wang told Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi during talks in the Chinese capital, according to a ministry statement.