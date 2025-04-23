AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Treasury’s Bessent calls on IMF, World Bank to refocus on core missions

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 07:23pm
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Photo: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday called on the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to refocus on their core missions of macroeconomic stability and development, arguing that they have strayed too far into vanity projects such as climate change that have reduced their effectiveness.

Bessent, in remarks outlining his vision for U.S. engagement with the IMF and World Bank on the sidelines of the institutions’ spring meetings, said that they serve critical roles in the international financial system.

IMF says tariff pressures to push global public debt past pandemic levels

“And the Trump administration is eager to work with them - so long as they can stay true to their missions,” Bessent said in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Finance.

“The IMF and World Bank have enduring value. But mission creep has knocked these institutions off course. We must enact key reforms to ensure the Bretton Woods institutions are serving their stakeholders - not the other way around,” he said, calling on U.S. allies to join the effort. “America First does not mean America alone.”

World Bank IMF US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

US Treasury’s Bessent calls on IMF, World Bank to refocus on core missions

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Power minister sacks 7 NTDC officials over ‘negligence, unnecessary project delays’

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,200 points lower

Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

Govt set to scrap federal excise duty on property to boost real estate

Kohinoor Energy profit declines 60% to Rs180mn in Jan-Mar 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Read more stories