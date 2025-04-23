AIRLINK 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.76%)
Hong Kong stocks near 3-week high on trade hopes, Trump’s Fed assurance

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 12:13pm

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares climbed to a near three-week peak on Wednesday, tracking global peers higher, amid optimism over potential de-escalation in Sino-US trade tensions and US President Donald Trump’s assurance that he won’t fire Federal Reserve chief.

China, Hong Kong stocks fall following Wall Street slide, but better outlook limits losses

  • Mainland Chinese shares also gained in morning trade.

  • By midday break, Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 2.41% at 22,081.42 points, its highest point since April 3.

  • The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 2.15%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.11%.

  • Market sentiment stabilised “following a more conciliatory tone from President Trump and rising hopes of de-escalation in the US-China trade tensions,” analysts at OCBC said in note.

  • During a question-and-answer volley with reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed optimism that a trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs.

  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he believes there will be a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, but negotiations with Beijing have not yet started and would be a “slog.”

  • Trump also backed off from threats to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell after days of intensifying criticisms of the central bank chief for not cutting interest rates.

  • However, in onshore markets, gains in A shares were rather muted as investors remained wary of fast-changing tariff developments and huge uncertainty around the prospects of bilateral trade relations with the United States.

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,301.01 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.22%.

  • Chinese exports have held up well, but Commerzbank economists warn the momentum may soon wane.

  • “We think that any deal between China and the US that will result in lower tariffs is unlikely to happen any time soon,” Commerzbank economists said in a note. “In the short term, it will be difficult for US companies to find substitutes for Chinese intermediate inputs. However, supply chains will likely adjust to a certain extent over time.”

  • Across the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index advanced 1.87%, while Japan’s Nikkei index gained 2.10%.

