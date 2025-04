COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is on track to achieve growth of 3.5% this year, the World Bank said in its latest report on Wednesday, notwithstanding challenges from hefty US tariffs and an ongoing financial crisis recovery.

The island nation rebounding from a deep financial crisis sparked by a record dollar shortfall three years ago, posted a 5% growth last year, aided by a $2.9 billion program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).