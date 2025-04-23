Vietnam raises $322 million in government bond auction

HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 8.36 trillion dong ($322 million) in a government bond auction on Wednesday, down from $446 million raised last week.

The uptake was also lower, with 66.8% of the bonds on offer sold according to a Hanoi Stock Exchange filing, compared with 82.7% at last week’s auction.

The auction took total government bond sales so far this year to 130.8 trillion dong, according to exchange data. Vietnam uses proceeds from bond sales mainly to fund its public investments, among the key drivers of its economic growth.

At Wednesday’s auction, the treasury sold all of the 2 trillion dong of 5-year bonds and all of the 1 trillion dong of 15-year bonds offered, with coupons of 2.26% and 3.10%, respectively.

It also sold 5.3 trillion dong out of 9 trillion dong of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 3.03%, and just 52 billion dong out of 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds at a coupon of 3.28%.

On the corporate side, Vietnamese companies have raised 41.6 trillion dong via bonds in the year to April 18, according to bond market association data.

The value of corporate bonds maturing in the remainder of 2025 is 166 trillion dong, 53.5% of which are in the real estate sector and 24.2% for the banking sector, the data showed.