AIRLINK 179.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-1.61%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.11%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CPHL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
FCCL 46.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
FFL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 28.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 143.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.49%)
MLCF 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
OGDC 215.93 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PPL 171.53 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.51%)
PRL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.32%)
PTC 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.03%)
SEARL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.99%)
SSGC 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
SYM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.61%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 67.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,636 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 38,049 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.24%)
KSE100 117,964 Decreased By -466.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,303 Decreased By -100.2 (-0.28%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam raises $322 million in government bond auction

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 11:27am

HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 8.36 trillion dong ($322 million) in a government bond auction on Wednesday, down from $446 million raised last week.

The uptake was also lower, with 66.8% of the bonds on offer sold according to a Hanoi Stock Exchange filing, compared with 82.7% at last week’s auction.

The auction took total government bond sales so far this year to 130.8 trillion dong, according to exchange data. Vietnam uses proceeds from bond sales mainly to fund its public investments, among the key drivers of its economic growth.

At Wednesday’s auction, the treasury sold all of the 2 trillion dong of 5-year bonds and all of the 1 trillion dong of 15-year bonds offered, with coupons of 2.26% and 3.10%, respectively.

Vietnam raises $323mn in govt bond auction, filing shows

It also sold 5.3 trillion dong out of 9 trillion dong of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 3.03%, and just 52 billion dong out of 500 billion dong of 30-year bonds at a coupon of 3.28%.

On the corporate side, Vietnamese companies have raised 41.6 trillion dong via bonds in the year to April 18, according to bond market association data.

The value of corporate bonds maturing in the remainder of 2025 is 166 trillion dong, 53.5% of which are in the real estate sector and 24.2% for the banking sector, the data showed.

Vietnam Vietnam GDP Hanoi Stock Exchange

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam raises $322 million in government bond auction

IMF lowers Pakistan’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 2.6%

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index down 882 points

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Govt says mulling buying more goods from US

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Oil rises 1% on Iran sanctions, drop in US crude stocks

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Read more stories