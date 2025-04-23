AIRLINK 180.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.99%)
Gold falls as Trump backs down from threat to fire Fed chief

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 11:09am

Gold prices fell on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump retracted his threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and expressed optimism for a trade deal with China, denting bullion’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,357.11 an ounce by 0256 GMT. US gold futures fell 1.5% to $3,366.80.

The hint of US-China negotiations and Trump backing down his threat to remove Powell “caused the sell off in gold price to hit a kind of a very extreme oversold level in the short term perspective here,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

US stocks and the dollar rebounded after Trump on Tuesday withdrew his threats to fire Powell after days of intensifying criticism of the central bank chief for not cutting interest rates.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Trump also expressed optimism that a trade deal with China could “substantially” reduce tariffs on Chinese goods, hinting that the final deal will not “be anywhere near” current tariff rates.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believes there will be a de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, but negotiations with Beijing have not yet started and would be a “slog”.

“There is no form of a bullish exhaustion yet from the upper bond level so there could still be potential movement on the upside for the gold,” ONADA’s Wong said.

Gold prices at new historic peak

Fed Bank of Minnesota President Neel Kashkari said it is too soon to know how short-term borrowing costs may need to be adjusted for Trump’s tariffs and their expected impact on inflation and the economy.

Gold, considered a hedge against global uncertainty and inflation, hit its 28th record high this year on Tuesday, surging to $3,500 for the first time.

JP Morgan said it expects to see gold prices crossing the $4,000-per-ounce milestone next year.

Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.67 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $956.53 and palladium lost 0.2% to $933.72.

