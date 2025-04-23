Slight uptick in index

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a positive note Tuesday, with a slight uptick in the benchmark index driven by strong corporate earnings.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index slightly increased by 47 points, or 0.04 percent, closing at 118,430 points on Tuesday up from 118,383 points on Monday. The daily volume at the ready counter rose significantly from 672 million shares in the previous session to 741 million shares.

On Tuesday, BRIndex100 declined by 26.39 points or 0.21 percent to settle at 12,702.21 points with a total volume of 655 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 38,139.05 points, which was 118.54 points or 0.31 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 454.6 million shares.

Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter surged to Rs 30 billion compared to Rs 36.42 billion in the previous session. The market capitalization decreased by Rs 20 billion to Rs 14.444 trillion. Out of 451 active scrips, 214 closed in positive and 196 in negative while the value of 41 stocks remained unchanged.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed flat in late session pressure amid bearish trend in global equities, weak rupee and falling global crude oil prices. Strong financial results supported the index. Reports of expected SBP policy easing, govt’s resolve over US tariff issues and release of IMF support tranche next month played catalyst role in positive close at PSX, he added.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 116.6 million shares and closed at Rs 10.45 followed by Power Cement closed at Rs 14.26 with 68 million shares. Pak Int Bulk ranked third with share trading of 59 million shares and it closed at Rs 9.92.

PIA Holding Company Limited and Hoechst Pakistan Limited remained the top gainers increasing by Rs 224.80 and Rs 146.20 respectively to close at Rs 2,472.79 and Rs 3,158.50, while Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited and Supernet Technologies Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 47.93 and Rs 44.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,214.17 and Rs 748.24.

Analysts at Topline said that investors’ sentiment was buoyed by corporate results announced during today’s session, although overall activity remained subdued due to cautious trends in international markets.

The index’s performance was largely supported by stocks such as FFC, ENGROH, HMB, AGP, and ATLH, which collectively contributed 733 points.

Investor’s participation remained strong, with 740 million shares traded and total market turnover reaching Rs 30 billion. BOP emerged as the volume leader, with 116 million shares exchanged.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 23,128.13 points, recording a gain of 122.41 points or 0.53 percent, with a total turnover of 5.60 million.

BR Cement Index ended the session at 14,519.74 points, down 44.94 points or 0.31 percent, with a total turnover of 107.65 million.

BR Commercial Banks’ Index fell by 564.49 points or 1.64 percent, closing at 33,902.96 points, with a turnover of 143.64 million.

BR Power Generation & Distribution Index edged up by 15.61 points or 0.08 percent, finishing at 20,328.28 points, with a total turnover of 20.79 million.

BR Oil & Gas Index posted a minor decline of 4.4 points or 0.04 percent, closing at 11,802.06 points, with a turnover of 46.26 million.

BR Technology & Communication Index advanced 29.9 points or 0.62 percent, ending the day at 4,869.18 points, with a total turnover of 50.72 million.

According to JS Global, the KSE100 index up 47 points DoD, driven by robust corporate earnings and heightened investor confidence. Strong quarterly results and anticipations of favourable monetary policy adjustments including measures to ease debt tensions supported increased trading volumes and broad-based buying, he added.

He said that this positive momentum suggests that if economic fundamentals and earnings continue to impress, the market could sustain its upward trajectory, offering an encouraging outlook for future trading sessions. Investors remain cautious lyoptimistic about upcoming fiscal developments.

