Pakistan Print 2025-04-23

PM arrives in Ankara

APP Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

ANKARA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport in Ankara, the prime minister was warmly received by Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler, Deputy Governor of Ankara Zafer Orhan, President of the Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association Burhan Kayaturk, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Yousaf Junaid, senior Turkish government officials, and members of the Pakistani diplomatic mission based in Ankara. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime Minister’s delegation.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, defence, and regional issues.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Turkiye Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

