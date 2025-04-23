SECP, RCCI join forces to promote incorporation, expand corporate landscape

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in partnership with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), hosted an exclusive awareness session urging entrepreneurs to incorporate, empower, and expand their ventures through formal registration as a Company or Limited Liability Partnership (LLP).

The well-attended event equipped RCCI members, start-ups, and women-led businesses with practical, step-by-step guidance on business incorporation. Participants learned how choosing the right structure unlocks transparent governance, wider market access, and the credibility needed to scale, while also positioning firms for investment and long-term growth.

The session emphasized the value of continuous engagement with business chambers across the country, recognizing the crucial role such forums play in reshaping perceptions and equipping business owners with the tools to thrive in Pakistan’s structured and credible corporate environment.

A key highlight of the proceedings was the proposal to formalize joint efforts through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SECP and RCCI. This MoU aims to promote corporate literacy, enhance business awareness, and cultivate a resilient business culture. Both institutions reaffirmed their resolve to counter Ponzi schemes and illegal deposit-taking, calling upon RCCI members to actively report suspicious activities and act as whistle-blowers.

In line with SECP’s commitment to inclusivity, a dedicated follow-up session will be held for women entrepreneurs at SECP headquarters. RCCI leadership also requested tailored presentations addressing incorporation requirements for small-sized companies and the conversion of sole proprietorships into registered business entities.

Looking ahead, the SECP shared its broader, forward-looking vision under able leadership of chairman SECP — a holistic approach that spans the entire lifecycle of a company. This includes formation, operation, dispute resolution, restructuring and rehabilitation, as well as liquidation and closure. This strategic shift positions SECP not merely as a regulator, but as an enabler of beneficial regulation — one that fosters growth, transparency, and sustainable development throughout all stages of a business’s life.

As a way forward, the formalization of awareness campaigns and collaborative outreach through the proposed MoU were underscored as vital steps to strengthening Pakistan’s corporate ecosystem.

The session concluded with a joint pledge by SECP and RCCI to help Pakistani enterprises incorporate, empower, and expand — laying the foundation for a more transparent, credible, and growth-driven economy.

