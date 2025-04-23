AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-23

Minister, CBC delegates discuss establishment of China Business Park

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: A delegation of Chinese Business Council met with Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Auqaf Chaudhry Shafay Hussain. The delegation was led by Executive Chairman of the Chinese Business Council, Chen Qiang Jiang.

During the meeting, the provision of waqf land of the Auqaf Department for the establishment of China Business Park was reviewed.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain stated that approval from the provincial cabinet will be sought to lease the waqf land of the Auqaf Department for the China Business Park. The minister directed that a proposal be prepared for leasing the Auqaf Department’s land and instructed that a survey be conducted of the land connected to the shrine of Hazrat Noor Shah Attari near Ferozepur Road regarding industrial infrastructure.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain further stated that the Chinese Business Council should present a complete plan regarding the establishment and investment of the business park. The Council may also set up business park in Punjab’s special economic zones. The minister added that many foreign investment companies, including those from China, have already invested in Punjab, and many more are ready to do so.

“Bringing new investment to Punjab is my mission and all possible steps are being taken to achieve this goal,” he emphasized.

Executive Chairman of the Chinese Business Council, Chen Qiang Jiang said that the Council intends to establish a China Business Park in Punjab and will invite Chinese companies to invest in it. He mentioned that companies from China associated with shoe making, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, technology, and other sectors are ready to invest in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Additional Secretary Auqaf, Director General Auqaf, and other concerned officers.

