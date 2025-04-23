AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-23

DRAP issues alert for spurious drugs treating nerve pain, spinal cord

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) as a part of continued crackdown against falsified/spurious drugs has issued an immediate recall alert for Gabica Capsule 300 mg, which are being used to treat nerve pain that may be associated with diabetes, herpes zoster (shingles), or injury to the spinal cord.

The DRAP in a recall alert issued here on Tuesday, while addressing Regulatory Field Force, Provincial Drug Control departments, healthcare professionals, pharmacies and medical stores operators, said to immediately stop the sale, purchase and usage of the above mentioned drug.

According to DRAP, the Directorate of Drug Control Punjab (DDCP) has informed the authority that the sample of below mentioned product has been declared “Spurious”. The details of the report are as under: The GABICA CAPSULE Each capsule contains of Pregabalin 300mg batch number 399C27manufactured by M/s Getz Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, 29-30/27, Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi which has been declared “Substandard” with regards to Assay and Dissolution, “Spurious” as per Section 3(z-b) (ii) and “Adulterated” as per Section 3(a)(v) of Drugs Act, 1976.

Falsified products having no active ingredient or identification of manufacturer pose a great risk to the health of patient and can cause adverse drug reactions or may lead to therapy failure that can result in fatal consequences.

The Regulatory Field Force has been directed to conduct surveillance activities to confiscate the abovementioned un-registered/falsified product. All pharmacists, chemists, and other healthcare professionals working at distributions, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and other aspects of the supply chain system should immediately check the stock, and information related to the suppliers of such products should be provided to the regulatory field force (DRAP, Provincial Drug Control Departments) to ensure the removal of these products from circulation.

DRAP requests healthcare professionals to have increased vigilance within the supply chains of institutions/pharmacies/healthcare facilities likely to be affected by above mentioned product. Any adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of these products should be reported to National or Provincial pharmaco vigilance centres using Adverse Event Reporting Form or online through this link. Further, information on reporting problems to DRAP is available on this link.

The consumers should not use these products and should contact their physician or healthcare provider(s) if they have experienced any problem related to taking or using the above mentioned products and should report the incident to the DRAP/National Pharmaco vigilance Centre.

All therapeutic goods must be obtained from licensed pharmacies and other authorised/licensed retail outlets. The authenticity and condition of products should be carefully checked. Seek advice from your pharmacists or other healthcare professionals in case of any doubt, DRAP has urged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DRAP drugs pharmacies spurious drugs Gabica Capsule 300 mg

Comments

200 characters

DRAP issues alert for spurious drugs treating nerve pain, spinal cord

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories