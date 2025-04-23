AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Digital tech key to monitoring ‘Suthra Punjab’ drive: minister

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that the “Suthra Punjab” programme is a huge project and thus its effective monitoring is not possible without the full support of digital technology.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the progress on the project. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all waste management companies participated through a video link. During the meeting, the availability of human resource, machinery and monitoring mechanism in each tehsil were also reviewed.

On this occasion, the Minister directed the concerned officers to address the shortage of human resource in Gujranwala City, Pindi Bhattian and Malikwal saying that there should be no compromise on staff attendance. “It should also be ensured that after marking attendance, the sanitation staff is working at the concerned place,” he added.

Taking notice of the non-implementation of SOP in Faisalabad, he said all district managers should ensure mandatory installation of tracking systems on vehicles working under the Suthra Punjab programme. He also said that the waste management companies should send daily reports of monitoring officers to the control room. “From this month, all types of payments will be made only through digital invoices to ensure transparency,” he added.

The secretary directed the CEOs to contact the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for improvement in the monitoring mechanism so that the data appears in the central control room on time. He said that the phased start of door-to-door waste collection should be ensured. He warned that performance will be determined only from the data received in the control room. He urged the CEOs to regularly conduct spot checks and monitor contractors.

