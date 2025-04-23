Digital tech key to monitoring ‘Suthra Punjab’ drive: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that the “Suthra Punjab” programme is a huge project and thus its effective monitoring is not possible without the full support of digital technology.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday to review the progress on the project. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul and the chief executive officers (CEOs) of all waste management companies participated through a video link. During the meeting, the availability of human resource, machinery and monitoring mechanism in each tehsil were also reviewed.

On this occasion, the Minister directed the concerned officers to address the shortage of human resource in Gujranwala City, Pindi Bhattian and Malikwal saying that there should be no compromise on staff attendance. “It should also be ensured that after marking attendance, the sanitation staff is working at the concerned place,” he added.

Taking notice of the non-implementation of SOP in Faisalabad, he said all district managers should ensure mandatory installation of tracking systems on vehicles working under the Suthra Punjab programme. He also said that the waste management companies should send daily reports of monitoring officers to the control room. “From this month, all types of payments will be made only through digital invoices to ensure transparency,” he added.

The secretary directed the CEOs to contact the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for improvement in the monitoring mechanism so that the data appears in the central control room on time. He said that the phased start of door-to-door waste collection should be ensured. He warned that performance will be determined only from the data received in the control room. He urged the CEOs to regularly conduct spot checks and monitor contractors.

