PARTLY FACETIOUS: Cholistan and China experience

“It indicated a lack of…of….good manners”

“If you are referring to the Cholistan project and the canals that Sindh, across the board now, has taken strong exception to…”

“There is agreement, I mean even the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, expressed an admiration for the Chinese economic model as poverty was eradicated in less than five to six decades…”

“One lifetime…”

“Working lifetime.”

“OK?!”

“The reason why I corrected you is that in most working areas, five to six decades ends one’s working life. Not true in this country.”

“If you are referring to extensions…”

“Nope, not at all. I am referring to our politicians who remain relevant even when their health has deteriorated to a level…”

“Oh right. Once you have partaken of high office, read manna, then it’s very difficult to step down a day before the end.”

“Hmmm but speaking of Cholistan and China experience, do you recall that at one time all Chinese, irrespective of qualifications, had to work on farms…”

“Stop right there. Don’t be facetious. I mean I can’t possibly imagine even The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless, the fittest of the lot, volunteering to work on the farm. I mean it’s a backbreaking job.”

“How about sending the entire cricket team to a farm for a bit – I reckon their stamina may improve.”

“Their cricket may not.”

“It’s not as if their cricket is improving with all the money being spent on the Board members and those that the Board hires and pays, and the team selected and…”

“That reminds me; that is what I meant when I began by saying it indicated a lack of good, decent manners. The Brown Pope is the only Pakistani who sought an audience with Pope Francis and was granted and he is the only one who has not expressed his condolence on his death. I mean, that’s not…”

“Back off. The Brown Pope is considering who to commiserate with.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“No, seriously, he is waiting for the next Pope to be elected…”

“Elected or selected?”

“Hmmm I guess he will be guided by his own experience rather than…than…”

“Gotcha.”

