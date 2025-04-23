Sindh CM threatens agitation if canal project proceeds

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned that if the controversial canal project proceeds without Sindh’s approval, people in the province will be forced to take to the street.

Speaking to the media after offering condolences at Cardinal House over the passing of Pope Francis, CM Shah emphasised that no project against the interests of the people of Sindh would be accepted.

He stated that regardless of who initiated the project, the Sindh government had not approved it. Since July, no progress has been made on the Cholistan canals, and the PPP has raised strong objections at every level.

Shah asserted, “We’re not questioning anyone’s intentions, but we also won’t play into anyone’s hands. This is a collective cause, and we are determined to stop the canal project for the greater good of the country.”

Expressing concern for farmers, Shah noted that Punjab’s farmers may consider not cultivating wheat next year, and stressed the need for adopting modern agricultural technologies, citing China’s higher wheat yield per acre.

He also criticised a lack of progress in cotton production and called for fact-checking India’s Indira Canal’s impacts via AI tools like Chat GPT.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025