Emerging technologies: CJCSC for sustained dialogue, international collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to sustained dialogue and international collaboration in addressing the strategic challenges posed by emerging technologies.

He emphasised that long-term peace and stability in South Asia hinge on reciprocal nuclear risk reduction measures and a balanced approach within the broader geostrategic landscape.

He made these remarks during his keynote address at the opening session of a two-day international conference hosted by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS), Islamabad, titled, “Nuclear Deterrence in the Age of Emerging Technologies.”

The event brought together a diverse group of leading international scholars and strategic experts to deliberate on global security issues and share insights on evolving deterrence doctrines.

Organised to promote meaningful dialogue on global strategic concerns and articulate Pakistan’s perspective on nuclear deterrence, the conference attracted participation from prestigious institutions worldwide. These included the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), National Institute for Defence Studies (NIDS), Australia; Ploughshares Foundation, Canada; China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Peking University; the Center for Polar and Oceanic Studies (China), the European Leadership Network (ELN), LSE School of Public Policy, Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS) in Russia, IMEMO RAS, Saint Petersburg State University (Russia), Geneva Center for Security Policy, North Carolina State University (USA), and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Throughout the sessions, participants exchanged views on the implications of technological advancements on nuclear deterrence, regional stability, arms control, and global disarmament efforts. Experts stressed the urgency of evolving security doctrines to keep pace with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and space-based systems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025