FIA’s former Cyber Crime Wing transformed into NCCIA

ISLAMABAD: In a major move to tackle the growing threat of cybercrime, the government has formally transformed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s former Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) into an independent and autonomous body, namely, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The newly established NCCIA has been granted full authority to prevent, investigate, and take action against cybercrimes across the country. This dedicated agency will handle a wide range of digital offences, including online fraud, harassment, digital blackmail, identity theft, fake websites, social media crimes, and other malicious cyber activities.

According to an official statement issued by the agency, the FIA’s CCW has officially been dissolved. All responsibilities related to cybercrime investigations and complaints have now been transferred to the NCCIA, it says, adding that citizens are now required to contact NCCIA directly for any cybercrime-related issues.

The newly established agency is tasked with responding promptly to any reports of suspicious online activity or cybercrimes.

Citizens can reach out to the NCCIA Helpdesk via phone at 051-9106691 or email at:helpdesk @nr3c.gov.pk.

It is important to note that the FIA no longer deals with cybercrime matters. For any complaints or guidance related to cybercrimes, the public is encouraged to visit the nearest NCCIA Circle Office, it says. Grade-20 officer of the PSP and former Director of the FIA’s Cybercrime Circle, Waqaruddin Syed has been appointed as the first Director General (DG) of the newly-established NCCIA.

The NCCIA is to exercise jurisdiction under the Act [Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, 2025].

According to the PECA Act 2025, the investigation agency shall establish its own capacity for forensic analysis of the data or in information systems and the forensic analysis reports generated by the investigation agency shall not be inadmissible in evidence before any court for the sole reason that such reports were generated by the investigation agency.

