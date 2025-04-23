Gold prices at new historic peak

KARACHI: Gold prices continued rising to new historic peak on Tuesday, as the bull run pushed the global market above $3,450 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal gained further Rs5,900 and Rs5,059, growing to fresh all-time highs of Rs363,700 per tola and Rs311,814 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

World market soared by $59, driving gold bullion value to fresh all-time highs of $3,454 per ounce, while silver was selling at $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3,441 per tola and Rs2,950 per 10 grams, according to the association.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

