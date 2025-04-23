AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-23

PDA team meets Ahsan Iqbal

Press Release Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) met with the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, to discuss the current challenges specifically after the imposition of 18 percent sales tax on packaged milk facing the dairy industry and the need for sustainable reforms to unlock its full potential.

The delegation included Kashan Hasan, Managing Director FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan and Vice Chairman of PDA; Dr Shehzad Amin, CEO PDA; Dr Muhammad Nasir from FCEPL; Aatekah Mir from Nestlé Pakistan and Noor Aftab from Tetra Pak. During the meeting, the PDA presented it’s position on the impact of the unprecedented 18% sales tax on packaged milk, and its ripple effects on farmers, consumers, and the formal dairy value chain.

In response, Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed his full support for the Association’s position, acknowledging the adverse effects of the current taxation regime. He affirmed the importance of dairy as a key pillar of food security, economic growth, and export potential, and endorsed the need for a long-term dairy policy to ensure sectoral resilience, consumer health, and farmer sustainability.

